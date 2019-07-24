Gombe set to restructure civil service, constitute committee

Related News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has constituted a nine-man Taskforce Committee to find ways of improving power supply in all parts of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Ismaila Misilli, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Gombe.

He stated that the committee had Abdullahi Gwarzo and Mohammed Hinna as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

“The committee is to among others, ascertain the current level and capacity of power transmission, determine the adequacy or otherwise of electric feeder pillars in the state.

“Other terms of reference of the Taskforce include; assessing the performance of all transformers with reference to imposed load and current power ratings.

“Ascertaining causes of frequent transformer failures and proffering solutions for onward transmission to relevant bodies,” he stated.

According to him, the committee is also to determine the root causes of inadequate electricity supply to rural areas and suggest solutions to the situation.

“Recommend ways of ensuring proper state government oversight in billing, quotation and maintenance of low tension transmission lines.

“It is also to come up with ways to strengthen trilateral relations between the State Government, Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Transmission Company of Nigeria.”

Mr Misilli also said the governor had approved the constitution of a committee on the Review and Restructuring of the State Civil Service.

According to him, the committee will be chaired by a former Federal Permanent Secretary and ex- State Head of Civil Service, Ibrahim Daudu and Saidu Hamma-Degri as the Secretary respectively.

He stated that the committee was mandated to review the structure and functions of the existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and harmonise them to avoid overlap of functions and responsibilities.

Mr Misili further stated that both committees had 30 days to submit their reports.

(NAN)