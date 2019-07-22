Court bars National Assembly from interfering in Bauchi Assembly crisis

National Assembly Complex
A high court in Bauchi on Monday issued an order restricting the National Assembly from wading into the leadership crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The court effectively stopped a committee set up by federal lawmakers from proceeding with its assignment pending the ruling on a motion filed before it.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two speakers emerged at the inauguration of 9th Bauchi Assembly through parallel elections. Eleven members elected Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker while 20 members elected Kawuwa Shehu-Damina as Speaker.

The 12-member House of Representatives Committee headed by Sarkin-Adar was given the responsibility of finding out the circumstances that led to the emergence of the two speakers.

However, an interim injunction dated July 22, granted by a judge, Muazu Abubakar, said the parties involved in the crisis should halt all proceedings until October 3, when the court sits to hear the motion filed by applicants.

This development comes barely hours to the submission of an interim report on the crisis by the committee.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the committee is expected to submit its report on Tuesday.

The committee had received 21 position papers from the members of the public and had already decided on their next line of action.

It was on that note the applicants led by the factional speaker, Mr Suleiman, and 12 other lawmakers, as well as the Clerk of the Assembly, approached the court to stall the process.

The counsel to the applicants, Saidu Jubril, said his clients felt the National Assembly committee was already biased and “their utterances even before and during the public hearing on the Bauchi State Assembly crisis has shown that they have taken sides.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Mudashiru Obasa, had a few weeks earlier, said the conference would not recognise any speaker or official elected through fraudulent means.

Mr Obasa condemned the situation in Bauchi and Edo states where the state governors are supporting speakers elected by minority members of the state legislature.

