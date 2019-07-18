Civilian JTF not a potential security threat — Borno governor

Related News

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday in Niamey said the Civilian JTF is not a potential security threat in the state as their operation has been ‘legalised’.

The governor is currently attending the second meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum holding in Niamey, Niger Republic, alongside colleagues from Yobe and Adamawa, Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad.

The governor, who was a panelist in one of the sessions at the event, was responding to a question on whether the Civilian JTF would not become a threat to security in the future if not monitored.

The Civilian JTF, mostly made up of youth, have been complementing the efforts of the military in the North-east region in battling the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

Many security experts have expressed fears that the group could become a greater security threat in the future if not monitored.

But Mr Zulum who recently became the governor of the state said the activities of the group is being closely monitored and they would not become a security threat.

“We have no problem with the Civilian JTF. We have legalised their operations so we do not expect any problems. Of course, we cannot say everything is perfect or foolproof, but we do not envisage any problem,” Mr Zulum said.

He also responded to a question by one of the participants who said no attention was paid to the recharging of the Lake Chad so that economic activities can return to the war ravaged region.

The governor, who has just handed over the chairmanship of the regional governors forum to his counterpart from Diffa, Niger, said the governors had deliberated on this.

“The recharging of the Lake Chad, for us, is a very important issue. We (governors) had a meeting this morning and these issues were discussed. But for now we are looking at long term measures to address some of these issues while we focus on the short time measures to stabilise the region,” he said.

The governor also said his 10-point agenda will be addressing some of the key challenges facing the region.