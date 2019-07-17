Bauchi gov makes fresh appointments

Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday approved the appointment of four senior advisers.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ladan Salihu, named Musa Shittu, a former chairman of Zaki Local Government and also former state legislator as Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Mr Shittu until his appointment was also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Zone.

The statement further named Sani Malami, current President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, as Special Adviser on Multilateral and NGOs to the governor.

Mr Malami is currently a professor of Histopathology and Clinical Cytology of Medical Services of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Science and Technology (ATBU), Bauchi.

Mr Salihu also announced the appointment of Mohammed Bura, a former Commissioner for Water Resources under the Isa Yuguda administration, as Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Matters.

Mr Bura was also a former state legislator, former PDP State Secretary, and currently State Chairman of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN).

The spokesman also named Abdon Gin, former permanent secretary and former Head of Service in the state, as Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs.

He added that all appointments took immediate effect.

(NAN)

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.