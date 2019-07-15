Bauchi gets new Head of Service

Related News

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of Civil Service (HOS).

The governor’s spokesman, Ladan Salihu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said Mr Yalwa was the Permanent Secretary Special Services in the Governor’s Office before his new appointment.

“Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa replaced the outgoing Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu Umar Gokaru, who was directed by the governor to proceed on compulsory retirement for the public interest,” Mr Salihu said.

According to him, the governor also appreciates the former Head of Service for his invaluable contributions to the State Civil Service.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Monday approved Mr Mohammed’s request to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

The legislators approved the request on the floor of the House during a special seating.

The Minority Leader, Bakoji Bobbo (PDP-Misau) had read a correspondence from the office of the Secretary to the State Government seeking the approval of 10 special Advisers.

Moving a motion for the approval, Mr Bobbo said Sections 1 and 6 of the Nigeria constitution had permitted the governor to appoint advisers for effective service delivery.

He explained that Mr Mohammed has called on members of the 9th Assembly to be committed on provision of laws that would provide dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

Mr Bobbo said the letter also congratulate members of the state Assembly for electing their leaders successfully.

He urged members to approve the request to enable the governor start his work of providing dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Umar Udubo (APC-Udubo) supported the request, saying the governor deserves to have his aides for proper administrative functions and duties.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, therefore called for a voice vote where the majority of members approved the governor’s request.

13 out of 31 members were in attendance at the special session to approve the governor’s request.

