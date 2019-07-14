Adamawa community sacrifices mosque for clinic

A mosque used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Encyclopedia Britannic
A mosque used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit:

Worried by the lack of health facility, the Wuro Ahmadu community at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa has turned their only mosque to a clinic.

Wuro Ahmadu is a pastoral community with over 1,000 people and about 20,000 different livestock.

The Ward Head of the area, Ardo Buba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wuro Ahmadu on Sunday that the decision of turning the mosque to a clinic was to find means of providing primary healthcare services to the community.

“In Wuro Ahmadu village and its surroundings, we have no fewer than 1,000 residents.

“Severally, if one is sick or a woman is in labour, we have to travel for over an hour before reaching a hospital.

“We are in this painful situation for decades and no body is willing to assist us. So we now decided to sacrifice our only mosque to a clinic,” Mr Buba said.

He appealed to government to assist them with a health facility, drugs and personnel to manage the clinic and look after their people.

He said the village was also in need of a school for their children and standard health facility to reduce deaths and illnesses in the area.

On water provision, the ward head said PZ Cussons charity foundation recently sank two solar-powered water boreholes and handed it over to the community.

Mr Buba said the boreholes would serve the water needs of the community and their animals.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.