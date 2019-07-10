Anambra gets new Police commissioner

Related News

John Abang has assumed office as the 28th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Police Command.

Mr Abang took over from Mustapha Danduara, now redeployed to Rivers Police Command as its Commissioner of Police.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, a superintendent of police, made the disclosure in a statement signed on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital.

Mr Abang, a native of Ogoja in Cross River State, joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

Mr Abang, who was born on February 29, 1962, holds a Bachelor Degree in International Studies and Post Graduate Diploma in Criminal Justice Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and UNILAG respectively.

The new CP, according to the statement, joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP on March 15, 1988 and had since then occupied various positions in the Nigeria Police Force.

He had served as the Divisional Beat/Patrol Officer, Divisional Admin Officer and Divisional Traffic Officer at Ikom Division in Cross River State between 1989 and 1990.

The PPRO further said that the new Anambra CP was Commandant Mobile Training College, Gwoza between 2004 and 2007, and Squadron Commander MOPOL 6 PMF Maiduguri, 2007.

The new Police Commissioner also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Department in Borno State and Anambra State Commands between 2008 and 2009.

He later served as Commissioner of Police, Operations Department, Osun State Police Command, and Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Until his posting to Anambra, Mr Abang was Commissioner of Police in charge of Research and Development in the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement reeled out several professional courses, seminars and workshops attended both within and outside Nigeria by the new CP.

(NAN)