Hajj: Gombe to transport first batch of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia July 20

The Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board says it plans to transport its first batch of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2019 Hajj on July 20.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Sa’adu Hassan, made the disclosure while speaking with journalism in Gombe on Tuesday.

Mr Hassan said the board has secured visa for 900 out of 1,400 intending pilgrims in the state.

He expressed optimism that the remaining visa would be ready in a few days’ time.

According to him, the first batch of the intending pilgrims is expected to be transported from Gombe Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 20.

While disclosing that the registration of pilgrims would close on July 15, Mr Hassan called on intending pilgrims to pay before the deadline.

He said the board has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free operation.

He called on the intending pilgrims to be law abiding during their stay in the Holy land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state’s Amirul Hajj and Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu, with his team, inspected the airport and hajj camp to ensure that all the facilities needed are functional.

(NAN)