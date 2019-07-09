Insurgency: Adamawa Govt to receive 4,000 refugees from Cameroon

Umaru Fintiri
Umaru Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has assured of the state’s readiness to receive 4,000 indigenes of the state that fled to Cameroon as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr Fintiri gave the assurance on Tuesday in Yola while receiving a delegation of the Technical Working Group for repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, who paid him a courtesy call.

He said the state would constitute its own technical committee to work with the main technical committee in facilitating the return of the refugees back home.

He lauded the technical working group and Cameroonian authorities for their efforts in maintaining the refugees and assured them of the state’s commitment to collaborating with them.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Sadiya Farouk, who led the committee, said they were in Yola to intimate the government of Adamawa on plans to commence repatriation of its refugees from Cameroon.

Mrs Farouk, who did not give a date, however said the committee would soon embark on the repatriation exercise and solicited the support of the state government to ensure a smooth exercise.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.