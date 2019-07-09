Insurgency: Adamawa Govt to receive 4,000 refugees from Cameroon

Related News

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has assured of the state’s readiness to receive 4,000 indigenes of the state that fled to Cameroon as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr Fintiri gave the assurance on Tuesday in Yola while receiving a delegation of the Technical Working Group for repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, who paid him a courtesy call.

He said the state would constitute its own technical committee to work with the main technical committee in facilitating the return of the refugees back home.

He lauded the technical working group and Cameroonian authorities for their efforts in maintaining the refugees and assured them of the state’s commitment to collaborating with them.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Sadiya Farouk, who led the committee, said they were in Yola to intimate the government of Adamawa on plans to commence repatriation of its refugees from Cameroon.

Mrs Farouk, who did not give a date, however said the committee would soon embark on the repatriation exercise and solicited the support of the state government to ensure a smooth exercise.

(NAN)