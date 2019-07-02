Taraba Assembly adopts death penalty for kidnappers

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku
The Taraba State House of Assembly on Tuesday amended the state Kidnapping and Abduction Prohibition Act 2010, to introduce death penalty and life imprisonment for offenders.

The Majority Leader and member representing Karim Lamido 1 constituency, Charles Maijankai, moved the motion for the amendment of the Act which was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House, Bashir Mohammed, during plenary.

The Speaker, Abel Diah said the bill, upon its assent by Governor Darius Ishaku, would become Kidnapping and Abduction Prohibition Amendment Act 2019.

Mr Diah, who represents Mbamnga constituency, said the bill would ensure protection of residents of the state against kidnapping.

The speaker said the new bill has amended section three, four, seven and eight of the 2010 Act.

He stated that the bill stipulate that any person who kidnap or abduct a person or by other any means of instilling or tricking another person with intent to demand ransom or compel another person to do anything against his wish shall be sentenced to death.

He explained that the person shall also forfeit all property and proceeds traceable to him or her to the State Government.

The speaker also said any person who attempt to kidnap shall be sentenced to life imprisonment while any person who willfully permit his building or premises to be used for the act shall be sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine.

“The new bill prescribes punishment for violators as; any person who threatened to kill, maim, injure or cause panic in order to compel another person, corporate or government organisation to do or refrain from doing any act committed an offence and is liable on conviction to 20 years without an option of fine.

“It also said that any person who threaten to kidnap another person by means of phone calls, text messages or any electronic device shall be convicted to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

“And any person who conceals any information or has knowledge as to the existence of a kidnap group or is aware of the planning and execution of a kidnap or abduction without informing relevant security agencies commits and offence and shall be convicted to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” he said.
(NAN)

