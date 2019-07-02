Yobe hosts summit to ‘reverse’ state’s performance in WAEC, NECO

Related News

The governor of Yobe, Mai-Mala Buni, has bemoaned the ‘continuous dismal performance of students of the state in all the secondary school leaving examinations.’

Yobe State has consistently trailed behind other states in WAEC and NECO since 2015 to date.

In 2015, for example, only 646 candidates out of the 10, 807 candidates that sat for WAEC ‘passed,’ that year.

Mr Buni, who had earlier declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary schools in the state, said his new administration will focus on how to reverse the ugly trend.

The governor made this remark at the opening of a two-day education summit aimed at reworking the existing policies that will engender a better learning environment in public schools.

Mr Buni, a former national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said his government’s main focus in education is to “reinvent the teaching profession.”

Acknowledging the efforts of the previous administration in the education sector, the governor said there is still a wide gap that needs to be filled.

“For all our investments in education over the years, for all the effort of teachers and parents across the state, a lot still remains to be done,” said Mr Buni.

“Our education system is still not where it is supposed to be. We still have so much work to do.

“First, we all know that the performance of a majority of Yobe students in various national examinations, including SSCE and NECO, is not very impressive.

“Second, because of the often-dismal performance of students at the primary and secondary school levels, Yobe has remained unable to fill our quotas in various institutions of learning and in significant areas of specialization, such as medicine, computer science, and engineering.

“Third, as a result of the above, we are still a long way from getting an adequate number of indigenous professionals that our state needs to provide much-needed social services.”

Given these challenges, the governor said there is an urgent need to address them holistically.”

“I declared an emergency in our primary and secondary education during my inauguration speech on May 29, 2019.

“A declaration of an emergency is an admission that things are not where they are supposed to be.

“It means that the familiar perception of the problems that confront us must be creatively challenged. Most importantly, it is a commitment to do all that is necessary to reverse the present order of thing to suspend the bureaucratic impediments and other bottlenecks that stand in the way of achieving our urgent goal – the goal of providing the best possible education for our children.

“This is why this summit is very important. I am confident that all the stakeholders gathered here today will help in charting the way forward for us.”

The governor gave the participants a guide to what should be the issues for discussion at the summit.

“First we must avoid the temptation to assume that our education challenges can be addressed simply by throwing money into the problems in the sector. If we do not have good ideas, if we do not identify specific medium-to-long term trends that affect overall outcomes, our schools would remain in the same place even if we budget everything we have in the state into them.

“Secondly, we must avoid the slander that people go into teaching because they have nothing better to do with their lives. Teaching is important. I dare say that we could not have been here today without the support of good teachers.

“It is, therefore, time we recognise the real importance of teachers and give them the respect they deserve. But it is also important that teachers themselves recognize their worth in society by taking their jobs more seriously, and by never failing to teach their classes without any valid excuses.

“I want to assure you that my administration is committed to reinventing teaching as a profession in Yobe State. So, in the coming weeks and months, we intend to roll out different incentives to equip our teachers to do better.

“This will entail, but will not be limited to, providing more opportunities for those who need re-training to re-train, organizing workshops and seminars on global best practices in teaching, and making the school environment more conducive for teaching and learning.

“I know that there is a lot of complaints about some teachers who are not qualified to teach, and complaints about some teachers who are not able to speak or write well in English. While we do not plan to retrench any teacher, we will insist that they must get their acts right. We will insist that they must re-train and meet all relevant qualifying criteria for them to stand in front of the classroom as teachers.

“Third, we will partner with our traditional rulers and community leaders to make sure that school enrolment improves. This is because, across Yobe today, overall school enrolment for children between the ages of six and 10 is significantly lower than should be when you take population growth and other demographic factors into consideration.”