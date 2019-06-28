Gombe distributes 7 million Mectizan drug to 10 LGAs

Muhammadu Yahaya [Photo: Daily Trust]
Muhammadu Yahaya [Photo: Daily Trust]

The Programme Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA), Danjuma Mohammed, says the agency has distributed seven million Mectizan tablets for the treatment of Onchocerciasis, popularly called River Blindness.

Mr Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the drugs were distributed in 2018 to 10,024 communities across the 10 out of the 11 local government areas of the state.

Onchocerciasis is a disease spread by repeated bites from infected black flies. The disease is mostly common among those who live in remote African villages.

Mr Mohammed said all the 10 benefitting local government areas were endemic with the exception of Gombe and the tablets were being distributed according to person’s height.

The programme manager explained that the annual distribution was designed as preventative measures in the endemic communities.

Similarly, he said drugs for the treatment of Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as Elephantiases, were distributed to 10 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the state is distributing the tablets massively targeting elimination of NTDs by the year 2020.

He said health official are visiting communities to find out the locations where the disease exists so that it would be eliminated completely.

Mr Mohammed underscored the need for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) which he described as one of the preventive measures of most of the NTDs.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advert

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.