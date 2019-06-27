Again, Borno IDPs protest inadequate food in camp

Related News

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Thursday morning, took to the streets to protest ‘days of hunger’ after officials in charge of their upkeep ‘failed to provide food for them for weeks’.

The IDPs from Gubio Road Camp, an outskirt location of Maiduguri, marched in anger towards the city centre.

The IDPs, who wanted to move into the city centre, had to use the highway that runs in front of main military barracks, where soldiers usually mount heavy checkpoints.

The soldiers manning the checkpoints at Maimalari barracks barricaded the road, preventing the protesters from advancing into town.

This development further infuriated the protesters who attempted forcing their way through the barricade but were stopped by the soldiers, who freely used sticks and whips on the women and children.

Modu Muhammed, an IDP from Gubio said, “for over two months now, we have not been getting food and the only NGO sharing food in the camp was in the habit giving to those living outside the camp but would only come into register and get the ration ticket.”

He said they became worried when the personnel of the NGO told them that they were done with food distribution in the camp and would no longer visit their camp again.

This is not the first time IDPs will take to the streets to protest shortage or total lack of food.

In March 2018, the IDPs held a protest to complain about food shortage.

Earlier, in February, they also took to the streets to protest days of hunger.

