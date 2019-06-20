Nigerian Army bans sale of petroleum products in jerrycans in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

Nigerian Army on patrol in Borno, Boko Haram
Nigerian Army on patrol

The Nigerian Army has placed a total ban on the sale of petroleum products in jerrycans in three states affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The states are Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

An army spokesman, Ado Isa, said in a statement that the decision was because Boko Haram insurgents are making use of fuel contained in jerrycans.

According to the army, the insurgents have resorted to the new formula due to the intensive clearance operation by soldiers.

The army noted that security efforts to end insurgency in the North-east were being jeopardised by those contracted to supply fuel in jerrycans.

“The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole notes with utmost dismay that its efforts, in conjunction with those of other security agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the Northeast is sometimes, jeopardised.

“This is evident in some business activities which are unsuspectedly conducted by some businessmen in active connivance with the desperate Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group to replenish their daily logistics supplies.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that, due to the intensity of the ongoing aggressive clearance operations within the theatre, the BHTs /ISWAP now resort in contracting some business collaborators who supply them with various items ranging from foodstuff, drugs, fuel, chemicals, electrical materials as well as vehicular spare parts to reinforce their logistics base as they cannot roam freely and shop.

“Consequently, the Theatre Command therefore wishes to inform the general public within the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole that with effect from today, Thursday, 20 June 2019, the Command has placed a total ban on the sales of all PETROLEUM PRODUCTS in JERRYCANS throughout the theatre and also warn not to indulge in illicit trade and other unlawful businesses with members of the terrorist groups,” the army said.

The army said it would enforce the embargo. It warned that anyone caught in would face the full wrath of the law.

The Boko Haram insurgency in North-east Nigeria has caused tens of thousands of deaths since 2009.

