Insecurity: NYSC redeploys 350 corps members from Borno to Kano

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State, Ladan Baba, says 350 corps members posted to Borno State have been redeployed to Kano for the three weeks orientation course.

Mr Baba disclosed this on Thursday at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State while swearing in the 2,259 batch ‘B’ corps members for 2019 posted to the state for the one year service.

According to him, the redeployment of the corps members from Borno to Kano is due to prevailing insecurity situation in the state.

He urged the corps members to be committed and dedicated and also utilise the opportunity in serving their father land.

He pointed out that the orientation training involved physical training, lecture series, social activities, games and sports, among others, all geared toward inculcating discipline, courage and patriotism among members.

He announced that at the close of registration in the camp, a total of 2,259 corps members were registered, comprising 1,103 males and 1,156 females.

Mr Baba added that out of the 350 corps members redeployed from Borno, 170 were females, while 172 were males.

In his speech, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje urged the corps members to feel at home in Kano, saying there was adequate security to protect their lives and property.

Mr Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, said government would continue to provide security in all 44 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the state government would consolidate on its previous fears through state developmental action plans to drive economic inclusiveness and growth.

He added that the strategic plans adopted by the state government would open up more employment opportunities for citizens and other residents in the state.

The governor said the state government recently created Ministry of Youths and Sports to handle youths’ policies, sports and social activities in the state.

He promised that the ministry would liaise with NYSC and its management for welfare provision and safety of corps members.

(NAN)