SSS arrest suspected fake doctor accused of killing 15 people

Operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) have arrested a suspected fake 15 people in a cottage hospital in Adamawa State.

Ibrahim Mustapha, the alleged fake doctor, was arrested last Thursday by the secret police following a tip-off and is being held in Yola, the state capital.

Security sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Mustapha was employed five years ago by the state’s Health Services Management Board and posted to Fufore Cottage Hospital. It was later discovered that he had applied for the job with alleged forged credentials.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the doctor, through unprofessional surgeries he conducted at cottage hospitals, caused the death of 15 people.

Mr Mustapha had worked at the Mayo-Belwa Cottage Hospital until December 2017, before he was transferred to Fufore.

A resident of Mayo-Belwa, Buba Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that residents of the community had complained about the Mr Mustapha’s erratic conducts but state health authorities did nothing.

“We even wrote a petition to the state Health Management Board and state House of Assembly against his crimes which includes carting away with some valuable property of this cottage hospital. But, unfortunately, our petitions were put under the carpets by both the Health Management Board and the last state House of Assembly members.

“He was then transferred to Fufore cottage hospital and, to punish us, we people of Mayo-Belwa, no doctor was assigned nor deployed to us until last few months. We spent barely one and half years without a medical Doctor at Mayo cottage hospital,” he said.

Another resident, Danladi Muhammad, accused Mr Mustapha of killing his father.

“The same doctor operated my father on in August 2017 and unfortunately, he died the following morning.”

He further accused Mr Mustapha of stealing items from the hospital. He said he did not believe that the state health officials were unaware that the doctor was not qualified.

“We reported all and other complaints to Adamawa State House of Assembly. This is not a mistake. The agency knows. Let the government set up committee and invite us, we are ready to testify in any probe panel.”

Officials of the Adamawa State Health Services Management Board did not respond to requests for comment.