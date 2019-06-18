EU inaugurates €26 million projects in Yobe

Related News

The European Union (EU) says over 53,000 households will directly benefit from its 26 million Euros projects for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups in Yobe State, Nigeria.

The EU said this in a statement by its Press Officer to the Delegation of the EU to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Modestus Chukwulaka, on Tuesday in Abuja

Mr Chukwulaka said the EU earmarked 26 million Euros through its 11th European Development Fund for the projects launched by the Yobe State Authorities on June 18 in Damaturu.

The projects, Mr Chukwulaka said, aimed at strengthening the recovery and resilience of IDPs and other vulnerable groups in the state.

“The projects will expand and deepen the already extensive EU humanitarian and development assistance to the many victims of violence and displacement in Nigeria’s North East.

“It will also help address some of the underlying drivers of violent extremism in Nigeria. Proven international implementing partners will execute the projects, over a period of three years,” he said.

According to him, the officer said that Mercy Corps would implement the Building Resilience in Complex Crisis (BRIC) programme.

“This will increase the ability of over 26,000 households in Yobe state to cope with the shocks and stresses of conflict, climate change and complex crisis.

“The 14 million Euros project, to be implemented over a 36-month period, will work in Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum and Yunusari Local Government Areas,” he said.

The project, he said, would help to support men, women and youth to meet their immediate early recovery needs and enhance their social protection outcomes.

“At the same time, it will engage with Yobe communities and local leadership to support and revitalise markets and livelihoods, enhance conflict mitigation systems, and create the conditions to facilitate systemic change.

“In this way, the project will strengthen resilience capacities for communities, households and individuals in the long-term, and address the underlying causes of crisis.

“To implement this project, Mercy Corps will leverage its expertise in fostering resilience in complex environments both globally and in Northeast Nigeria, with Cooperazione Internationale and the Danish Refugee’s strong track record of delivering relief and early recovery programs in Yobe State.

“The other project to be implemented by Save the Children will strengthen early recovery, improved human development, social cohesion and resilience for over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe state,” he said.

He said the project would do this through enhancing state government capacity to lead, oversee, strengthen and expand its social protection system and delivery of basic services, alongside increased state and community capacity to facilitate reconciliation and social cohesion.

He said the project would also help vulnerable households and communities in Yobe to become more resilient to recurrent shocks through financial support.

He said it would also help them to have diversified livelihoods, through effective support for market recovery, skills development and enhanced state capacity to provide technical assistance.

“This project is for 12 million Euros over three years,” he said.

