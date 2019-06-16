Sporadic gunshots cause panic in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

Residents in the outskirts of Maiduguri on Sunday witnessed some skirmishes following an indiscriminate shooting by some soldiers.

The situation forced many women, children and elderly people in Damboa road and Polo general area to scamper for safety.

Residents told NAN that they started hearing gunshots at about 3 p.m., though unsure if soldiers were test-firing equipment.

Haruna Kachala, a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member, said that the gunshots came from the soldiers stationed at the state hotel along Damboa road bye pass while on their way to relieve their colleagues at Molai general area.

Mr Kachala said “Initially, we thought the military were test firing their equipment, but when the other troops at Molai general responded to the fire, residents ran helter-skelter.

Bukar Mala, a resident of Damboa road, said they fled for safety when they heard continuous shootings from the two different locations.

NAN reports that a combined team of hunters, civilian Joint Task Force and the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), led by Governor Babagana Umara, quickly moved to the scene to assess the situation.

Mr Umara told journalists that his government would ensure that peace and security returned to all parts of the state.

“We are yet to ascertain what exactly happened, but it was not Boko Haram attack as earlier speculated.

“We shall equip and strengthen the security agencies to improve on emergency response, to address issues like this,” he said.

He advised residents in the state to shun rumour mongering that could cause unnecessary fear.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.