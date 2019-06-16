Nigerian Army provides potable water in two Borno LGAs

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it had constructed boreholes in two local government areas of Borno State as part of efforts to enhance civil-military cooperation in the state.

Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said the military had also intensified efforts in providing basic infrastructure and social amenities to its host communities in parts of the country.

“It is in line with this that 29 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army, Benisheikh, embarked on humanitarian activities in the area.”

He said the formation had recently constructed boreholes in Borgozzo and Benisheik communities in Kaga Local Government Area.

He said the brigade is self-reliant in water purification, preservation and distribution and its troops are no longer exposed to the danger that may arise from getting water from other sources.

Mr Musa said the production and packaging of the water had enabled the formation to extend humanitarian activities and weekly distribution of water to the host communities.

“Similarly, the formation has also been assisting children with clothing, educational materials and potable water on a daily basis to the communities.

“It has also been distributing clothes to some children as well as feeding of over 2,000 children weekly in the area.”

He said the formation had cultivated a Dates-Palm plantation in Borgozo, which is expected to be a source of food for the inhabitants of the village after returning.

(NAN)