June 12: Bauchi governor pledges to uplift residents’ living standard

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said on Wednesday that the best way his administration would celebrate Democracy Day was to upgrade the living standard of citizens of the state.

Mr Mohammed stated this in Bauchi in a message to the people to commemorate 2019 Democracy day in the state.

According to him, it will be done through the provision of critical infrastructure, ensuring sound education, stimulating agricultural growth and qualitative healthcare for Bauchi state citizens.

Mr Mohammed described 2019 Democracy Day as “unique and significant in a special way in recognition of M.K.O. Abiola, the democratically elected president in 1993 general elections”.

He praised the heroism and dynamism of late Mr Abiola for his exemplary contribution to the evolution of democracy in Nigeria.

He said Bauchi State as the “incubation centre” of politics in the country, would provide exemplary leadership anchored on the finest democratic principles and practices of good governance, transparency and delivery.

The governor called on the people to be vigilant and ensure that maximum cooperation was given to security services in their quest to maintain law and order which “are sine qua non for political development”.

According to him, peace and security are the bedrock of democratic development hence, it is necessary for the people to be law-abiding.

He, therefore, appealed to religious leaders to pray for the country, its leaders and peace and tranquility to reign in the land.

Mr Mohammed assured all citizens that in the coming years, Bauchi State would rank among the best in all spheres of development.

