Senate President: Ahmed Lawan’s emergence excites Yobe people

Ahmed Lawan [Photo: Pulse.ng]
Ahmed Lawan [Photo: Pulse.ng]

The people of Yobe, the home state of the new President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, have expressed excitement over his emergence as the head of the Red Chamber, saying “it is a reflection of national interest.”

The people reacted in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday, as the leadership of the 9th National Assembly was inaugurated in Abuja.

Muhammad Gagiyo, the Zanna Dujima of Bade, described the election of Mr Lawan as a new dawn for patriotism and national development.

He said “Nigeria now has a committed Senate president with a passion to serve the country and improve peoples’ lives.

“The new Senate president over the years exhibited commitment with the quality representation of his constituency. We are optimistic that he will provide the required leadership to the Senate to see national service over and above selfish interests.”

The community leader appealed to the legislators to support and cooperate with the new leadership to achieve the set goals of improving the lives of Nigerians.

Ibrahim Usman, a member of APC in Yobe, said the new leadership would provide the support to move Nigeria forward.

He added that “Senator Ahmed Lawan has the required leadership skills for a friendly and productive Senate.”

Mamman Suleiman, the Majidadin Bade, another community leader, described the election of Mr Lawan as well-timed to support the policy and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mr Suleiman assured that the competence and commitment of the new Senate President “will translate into improving the lives of Nigerians.

Abubakar Musa, a student of Political Science, Yobe State University, said the emergence of both the Senate president and deputy president from the ruling APC was a good omen for the government.

He said “the party has produced both the president and deputy president, unlike what was obtained in the last leadership.

“The lawmakers should, therefore, settle down and work assiduously for government to actualise its programmes and improve the lives of citizens.” (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.