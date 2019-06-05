Fire destroys relief materials meant for IDPs in Borno

Internally Displaced Persons
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

An early morning inferno on Wednesday destroyed relief materials worth millions of Naira at the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative’s (PCNI) warehouse, Baga Road in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which started at about 6.00 a.m, destroyed about 400 mattresses, a vehicle and other items in the warehouse.

Personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), police, fire service and residents in the area quickly rushed to the scene of the incident and assisted in putting out the fire.

The Public Relation’s Officer of the Borno State Fire Service, Ambursa Pindar, confirming the incident, said a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

Mr Pindar said the fire destroyed some property including a jeep that was abandoned in the warehouse, stressing that no life was lost, neither did any one sustain injury.

“We could not ascertain the cause of the fire because nobody was present at the time of the incident. No security men, nobody was present,” he said.

He said machines and equipment belonging to the Maiduguri Flour Mills, owners of the warehouse, were also not affected, saying that only the part being utilised by PCNI was affected by the fire.

Head of Media and Communications, PCNI, Alkasim Abdulkadir, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by its office in Maiduguri.

(NAN)

