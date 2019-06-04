Adamawa gov raises concern over 2019 hajj preparations

Related News

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has raised concern over poor preparations for this year’s Muslim pilgrimage by the last administration.

Receiving officials of Muslim Council in the state who paid him Sallah homage at Government House, Yola, on Tuesday, the governor said the out-gone regime should be held responsible should pilgrims from the state miss the exercise

“If there is any problem with hajj exercise this year, blame the past administration; they did not do anything about preparations and you know hajj issue is being handled by Saudi Arabia, which does not tolerate foot-dragging.

“The last administration did not do what it ought to do and we now have serious problem on ground.

“We are trying to see if we can have any opening, no matter how little, for us to do the needful and save the situation,” Mr Fintiri said.

He said the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad, was already making contacts with relevant authorities for an opening.

The governor lauded the Muslim Council for its role in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state, and urged it to sustain the tempo.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Council, Sahabo Magaji, said they were at government House to pay homage and celebrate with the new governor.

Mr Magaji lauded him for paying two months salary to workers, adding that the measure had enabled workers to celebrate Eid el Fitr in good mood.

“This is a good beginning and the people of Adamawa will continue to look forward to more goodies as promised by your administration,” Mr Magaji said.

He promised the support and cooperation of the council to the administration to enable it succeed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Adamawa Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Ibrahim Bilal, said as far as he was concerned, all necessary arrangements for hitch-free pilgrimage had been made.

Responding to the complaints of the governor when contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bilal, an appointee of the out-gone regime, said adequate accommodation arrangements had been made, just as all self-sponsored intending pilgrims had settled their fares.

He said only the fares of government-sponsored pilgrims had not been settled.

(NAN)