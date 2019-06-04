Eid-el-Fitr: Police restrict movement in Borno

Nigerian Police officers on duty
Nigerian Police officers on duty

The Police Command in Borno has imposed a restriction of vehicular movement in the territory from 7 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. during the Eid celebration in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state.

Abubakar Usman, the spokesman of the command, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Mr Usman said “Muslim faithfuls are once again celebrating Eid-el-Fitr on June 4 and June 5 marking 29th or 30 of Ramadan fast.

“In furtherance to the above, there will be restriction of vehicular movement between 7 a.m. and 12:15p.m. beginning from June 4.

“The restriction, though regretted will include the use of motor vehicles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties.

“Muslim faithful are advised to pray in worship centers close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening and avoid the usual rush when prayers are about to commence thereby compromising the emplaced security measures.

“In additional, the public especially youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons to praying grounds and other recreational places like the Zoological park, are warned to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.”

The state, is one of the states in the Northeast region that has been rocked by Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed many lives and displaced others.

(NAN)

