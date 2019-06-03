Sallah: Yobe Govt. bans movement of vehicles

Yobe State Government has placed restriction of vehicular movement from 10.00p.m on Monday to Tuesday 10.30a.m to ensure hitch free Eid-el-fitr prayers.

Director General Media and Press Affairs to the governor, Abdullahi Bego, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said “in consultation with heads of security, intelligence and law enforcement in the state, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the placement of restriction on vehicular movement across the state for the observance of Eid El-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

“Pending the sighting of the new moon, the restriction will take effect from 10.00pm tonight (Monday) to 10.30am tomorrow (Tuesday 4th June 2019).

“ln the event that the moon has not been sighted today, and the Ramadan fast will be observed tomorrow Tuesday, the restriction will go into effect from 10.00pm on Tuesday to 10.30am on Wednesday.

“The decision to restrict vehicular movement during the period is taken to ensure a secure, hitch-free and peaceful Eid prayers.

“Governor Buni wishes all Muslim faithful merry Sallah celebration in advance” he said.

(NAN)

