Taraba Assembly speaker re-elected

Peter Abel Diah, Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly
Peter Abel Diah, Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday resumed sitting after its inauguration, with the legislators unanimously re-electing Peter Abel Diah to serve as the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Mr Diah is to serve a third time after leading the House in the 7th and 8t Assembly.

The Speaker, who is serving his fifth tenure, represents Mbamga Constituency in Sardauna Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), member was returned unopposed.

Mark Useni (Takum II/PDP), nominated Mr Diah for the position of the Speaker and was seconded by Kizito Bonzena (Zing/PDP).

NAN reports that the House also re-elected Mr Mohammed Gwampo of Yorro Constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker appreciated his colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again as the presiding officer for the third time.

The Speaker, who pledged not to joke with the mandate given him, promised to promote the welfare of members and work closely with them in the interest of Taraba.

He commended Governor Darius Ishaku for the smooth working relationship in the 8th Assembly, and called for more of that in the 9th Assembly.

“I also want to thank my colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again as their presiding officer. I welcome the new members into the House as we prepare for robust legislative business in the 9th Assembly,” he said.

The Speaker, who said the 9th Assembly would consolidate on the gains already made, added that many of the existing laws would be reviewed to address the challenges of the time.

NAN reports that there was commotion at the entrance of the Assembly after Police threw tear gas to disperse the crowd that wanted to force themselves into the complex.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.