Gombe governor appoints former university VC as SSG

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Yahaya
Gombe State governor, Muhammad Yahaya

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya has appointed the immediate past Vice-chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Ibrahim Njodi, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Yahaya also announced 11 other appointments.

The Director of Administration and Finance at Government House, Gombe, Mohammed Umar, made the announcement through a press statement Saturday evening.

The statement said the other appointments include Bappayo Yahaya as Head of Civil Service (HOCS), Mohammed Kabir Usman Kukandaka as Chief of Staff (COS), Usman Mamman Kamara as Principal Private Secretary (PPS), and Ismaila Uba Misilli as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

Others are Kabiru Ibn Mohammad, Special Assistant (Media); Sulaiman Musa (Arzoo), Special Assistant (Media); Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu, Special Assistant (Media); Jack A. Tasha, Special Assistant (Media); Musa Habibu (Bushasha) Special Assistant (Protocol); Yakubu Ibrahim Sarki, Special Assistant (Protocol); and Sani Garba, Special Assistant to the governor.

The statement said all the appointments take immediate effect.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.