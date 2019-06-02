Gombe governor appoints former university VC as SSG

Related News

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya has appointed the immediate past Vice-chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Ibrahim Njodi, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Yahaya also announced 11 other appointments.

The Director of Administration and Finance at Government House, Gombe, Mohammed Umar, made the announcement through a press statement Saturday evening.

The statement said the other appointments include Bappayo Yahaya as Head of Civil Service (HOCS), Mohammed Kabir Usman Kukandaka as Chief of Staff (COS), Usman Mamman Kamara as Principal Private Secretary (PPS), and Ismaila Uba Misilli as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

Others are Kabiru Ibn Mohammad, Special Assistant (Media); Sulaiman Musa (Arzoo), Special Assistant (Media); Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu, Special Assistant (Media); Jack A. Tasha, Special Assistant (Media); Musa Habibu (Bushasha) Special Assistant (Protocol); Yakubu Ibrahim Sarki, Special Assistant (Protocol); and Sani Garba, Special Assistant to the governor.

The statement said all the appointments take immediate effect.