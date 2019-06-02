CODE holds capacity enhancing training for Borno budget trackers

Related News

Connected Development (CODE), a nongovernmental organisation known for budget and public projects implementation tracking, on Saturday held a capacity building training for young volunteers following the money in Borno State.

The volunteers, also known as Follow The Money Champions, were trained on how to expand their scope in budget tracking and public service delivery using advanced techniques.

Members of the state chapter of Follow the Money Champions, who are expected to down-step knowledge gained in the training, were drilled in the areas of data mining, the use of social media as advocacy tools, and conducting outreach activities and town hall meetings.

The participants were also taught how to carry out mega tracking and independent tracking.

The Kaduna and Borno Chapter leads, Zaliha Lawal and Abubakar Sadiq, who facilitated the training, said it is to see how budget tracking can be taken down to the community level for people to begin making government accountable to them.

One of the trainees, Fatima Yakubu, a student of the University of Maiduguri, said though the training was her first as a follow the money volunteer. She said it has improved her capacity especially in the area of Data Mining.

“I hope to use the knowledge gained to push for more transparency in public service and also to ensure effective utilization of taxpayers money by public office holders, ” she said.

Another participant, Shaibu Abubakar-Izge, said the training, especially on the process of tracking government spendings in the community, has further pumped his passion in the area of probity and accountability in governance.

“The training is to strengthen and build the capacity of Follow-the-money champions in Borno state so they can take ownership and track any capital fund irrespective of the thematic area they want to focus on, ” said Miss Lawal.

Founded in 2012, CODE operates as a non-government organization [NGO] that strives to strengthen local communities by creating platforms for dialogue, enabling informed debate, and building capacities of citizens on how to hold their government accountable through Follow The Money.