I inherited N136 billion debt from previous administration – New Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, was sworn in on Wednesday at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The Independent National Election Commission on March 26 declared Mohammed, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the Bauchi State Governorship Election after a protracted contest.

Mr Mohammed polled 515,113 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar of All Progressives Congress, who polled 500, 625 votes.

The election first conducted on March 9 was declared inconclusive and subsequently numerous controversies followed, among which was the suspension of counting of ballots.

Mr Mohammed took the oath of office at 11.39 a.m. after his Deputy, Baba Tela, had taken the oath at 11. 17a.m.

The acting Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar, administered the oath on the governor and his deputy.

The governor said after the swearing-in ceremony that he inherited a debt of N96 billion from the previous administrations.

He claimed that the immediate past administration incurred additional N40 billion to bring the figure to N136 billion.

“The unfortunate impact of this is that debt servicing will now significantly encroach on funds and short-change our cash flow.

“It means we shall be compelled to seek financial support for ambitious economic recovery plan; the difference however is that for every naira we attract, there shall be commensurate return on investment,” Mr Mohammed said.

He gave an assurance that under his watch civil servants’ salaries would be on first line charge.

The governor said steps would be taken through a committee of all stakeholders to devise ways and means of ensuring regular payment of gratuities of workers and settle outstanding balances.

Mr Mohammed, a former senator and FCT minister, said his administration would focus on completing on-going projects as well as executing news ones.

He pledged to involve technocrats and professionals across party lines and labour leaders to draw up agenda that would jump start the economic transformation plan of his administration.

He commended the people for their sacrifice during the general elections, saying the doggedness of the leaders of PDP made the current change of leadership in the state possible.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.