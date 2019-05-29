Gov. Zulum of Borno sworn in amid fanfare, promises 10-point agenda

Related News

Babagana Zulum was sworn in as the governor of Borno State on Wednesday, amid fanfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Mr Zulum took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Umar Kadafur.

The oath of office was administered by the state’s Chief Judge, Kashim Zanna, in a ceremony attended by thousands of jubilant residents of Maiduguri, community leaders and other top government officials.

The outgoing governor, Kashim Shettima, said he was delighted to hand over the mantle of leadership to an outstanding and competent personality who possessed the qualities to move the state forward.

Mr Shettima said Mr Zulum had the understanding of the development nexus to fast track rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement process of the state.

He expressed optimism that the new governor would initiate viable programmes to address the devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgency and move the state forward.

Mr Shettima called on people of the state to support the new administration to enable it to serve the people better.

He lauded President Muhammad Buhari, people of the state, community and religious leaders for their support to his administration in the past eight years.

The former governor commended the military, police and security agencies over the successes recorded in the counterinsurgency campaign.

In his maiden address, Mr Zulum promised to implement a 10-point agenda to fast track rapid social and economic development of the state.

Mr Zulum said his administration would accord priority attention to the security of lives and property as well as food security programme.

Mr Zulum said he would establish a ministry of science and technology to facilitate the application of modern technologies in intelligent information gathering and sharing.

He disclosed that his administration would also adopt practical measures to address youth restiveness, thuggery and idleness among the youth and women.

Mr Zulum also pledged to reinvigorate agriculture, health and education sector of the state.

The governor promised to promote unity and work with all stakeholders for the development of the state.

NAN reports that the ceremony was attended by former governors of the state, Maina Maji and Alsheikh Jarma and Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Baba Jiddah.

Others were Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, members of national and state house of assembly, community and religious leaders as well as heads of military, police and other security agencies. (NAN)