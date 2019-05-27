As May ends, Adamawa workers yet to get April salary; lawmakers fume

Adamawa on map
Adamawa on map

The Adamawa House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution summoning two commissioners to appear before it over the non-payment of April salary to workers in the state.

Those summoned were the Commissioner of Finance, Mahmud Sali, and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohammed Barkindo, who should appear before the lawmakers by 3 p.m. on Monday (today).

The two commissioners were to appear and answer why April salary for state and local government workers was not paid till now when the May salary was also due.

Motion to summon them came under, “Matters of Urgent Public Importance” moved by Abdullahi Yapak (APC-Verre) and seconded by Hammanjoda Umar (APC- Jada/Mbulo).

Mr Umar said it was unfortunate that at this Fasting period, Adamawa civil servants would for the first time be fasting without salary running into two months.

Lumsambani Dilli (APC- Demsa) and Mohammed Hayatu (APC-Uba/Gaya) also criticised the delay.

They pointed out that the Assembly had on November 14, 2018, approved N6 billion for the state salary account to ensure steady payment of salaries.

(NAN)

