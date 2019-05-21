Osinbajo visits Maiduguri, says rebuilding of North-east on course

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the rebuilding of the ravaged parts of the North-east will be intensified in the upcoming months.

Mr Osinbajo was in Maiduguri on a one-day official visit.

His visit came barely three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state.

Mr Osinbajo, during the visit, commissioned some projects done by the outgoing governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima.

Mr Osinbajo inaugurated newly built roads, schools and hospitals around Maiduguri.

He also inspected the ultramodern school for orphans which he earlier donated to the state.

The VP also paid homage visit to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-kanemi, where he assured the monarch of the federal government’s support.

He commended the outgoing governor for being able to achieve a lot “despite the security challenges facing the state”.

“I am here principally to commission projects that were done under the administration of governor Kashim, who has done extremely well as I have even heard, His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno say,” Mr Osinbajo said.

“There are so many different projects to be commissioned; as a matter of fact, we had to review some of the itinerary to beat time, otherwise we would have been here commissioning projects till May 29.

“But I think it is really a credit to the people of Borno for the governor is known for standing for the cause of humanity; and it is a sound testimony that he has done so much and has distinguished himself in so many different ways.

“The governor has completely taken to heart the problem and challenges of Borno. Shettima, has in many ways, demonstrated the kind of commitment that we want to see in our leaders.”

The Vice President called on the governor-elect of Borno, Babagana Umara, to build on Mr Shettima’s legacies.

“The president, Muhammadu Buhari, has frequently commented on the good fortune of the people of Borno to have a governor like this at this time of challenges of the state,” he said.

“I am sure his worthy successor, the govermor-elect will not only take on from where he has stopped, but do even better.”

He said the federal government would intensify the rebuilding of the region which has been rocked by insurgency for the past few years.

More Assurances

” I also want to assure His Eminence that the concerns of rebuilding the North-east remain at the front role of the important challenge that we have as a government and we want to assure you that it remains at the front burner of the federal government agenda.

“Recently the President signed into law the North-east Development Commission Act. So we now have a law that will be the vehicle that will drive the development and rehabilitation of the Norht-east. And we hope that with the kind of commitment of those that have been appointed to run the affairs of the NEDC, we are bound to see a great deal of improvement,” Mr Osinbajo said.

Mr Shettima had earlier commended the Vice President for his uncommon love for the state, “especially his donation of a school for children orphaned by Boko Haram.”

‘Tug of war’

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the palace of the Shehu of Borno when reporters covering the visit of the Vice President engaged in fisticuff with security aides attached to Mr Osinbajo.

Trouble started when some security aides of the VP prevented about 20 reporters from going into the palace to cover the proceedings.

Angered by this, the reporters struggled with the security operatives, mostly from the State Security Service.

The situation almost went out of control when an armed SSS officer threatened a female correspondent of a TV station.

A senior SSS official later waded in and appealed to the reporters, who then kept calm.