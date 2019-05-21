Police detain vulture, owner

The Adamawa State Police Command on Monday detained a vulture and its owner.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Madaki, said the arrest of the vulture and its owner in Maiha “followed a complaint against them by a man in Maiha.”

Mr Madaki said the man complained that the detained woman had brought a vulture and this portends an evil omen.

The complainant reportedly said “the last time someone brought three vultures into Maiha, the area was, a few days later, invaded by insurgents.”

Mr Madaki said since the community seemed to be ‘disturbed’ by the presence of the vulture, he advised the man to lodge a complaint with the Divisional Police Officer in Maiha. This, he said eventually led to the arrest of the duo.

He said the police “were used to such types of complaints and had no option than to investigate to ascertain its credibility.”

“So, we want to ascertain what the vulture is meant for,” Mr Madaki said.

