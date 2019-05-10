Gunmen kidnap pastor, demand N15 million ransom

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

A pastor, Ishaku Ayuba, serving with the LCCN church, Badarissa, Girie Local Government Area, has been kidnapped from his residence within the church premises by armed gunmen.

Family sources said about 15 gunmen invaded the pastor’s home around 1:30 a.m. in the early hours of Wednesday.

A source explained how the invaders terrorised the family.

“They invaded the area, shooting sporadically and we all fled for our lives; and they kidnapped him. For now, both the LCCN and the family are helpless and seeking for funds to pay the ransom.

“The kidnappers have asked for a ransom of N15 million,” the family source who asked not to be named, said.

Police spokesman in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed that the incident.

He also said, “the command has commenced investigation into the case.”

Like other parts of the nation, Adamawa has been plagued by the incessant cases of kidnapping in recent weeks.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.