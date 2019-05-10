Gunmen kidnap pastor, demand N15 million ransom

Related News

A pastor, Ishaku Ayuba, serving with the LCCN church, Badarissa, Girie Local Government Area, has been kidnapped from his residence within the church premises by armed gunmen.

Family sources said about 15 gunmen invaded the pastor’s home around 1:30 a.m. in the early hours of Wednesday.

A source explained how the invaders terrorised the family.

“They invaded the area, shooting sporadically and we all fled for our lives; and they kidnapped him. For now, both the LCCN and the family are helpless and seeking for funds to pay the ransom.

“The kidnappers have asked for a ransom of N15 million,” the family source who asked not to be named, said.

Police spokesman in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed that the incident.

He also said, “the command has commenced investigation into the case.”

Like other parts of the nation, Adamawa has been plagued by the incessant cases of kidnapping in recent weeks.