Five killed as herdsmen, farmers clash in Taraba

In what looks like a reprisal, five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Murbai community of Ardo kola local government area in Taraba State, sources have said.

Two Fulani herdsmen were earlier alleged to have been killed by suspected Kona militia, a situation that led to tension in the area.

The attack is said to have started at Yowai community, under Jalingo local government area, but later escalated to Yelwa in Abare community of Ardo-kola local government area at about 7:00 p.m.

According to locals, the herdsmen, who were riding on motorcycles, struck at Murbai community shooting sporadically.

They reportedly killed five persons and burnt homes.

”They were possible on a revenge mission because two days ago, two Fulani nomads were reported to have been killed by Kona people.

”You know them (Fulani herdsmen), they don’t forgive, and that I am sure could be the reason for this attack,’’ a commercial bus driver, who plies Ardo Kola-Jalingo road, said.

Also, a witness, Francis Nomiri, whose father was killed said, ”I saw all that happened with my ‘naked’ eyes.’’ He said some villagers were in the market while others were resting at home when the attack occurred.

”Only for an alarm to be raised that the Fulanis have surrounded us with three persons per motorcycle shooting, and in the course of escaping, five persons were killed by stray bullets,” he said.

”One of the victims is a blind man, who was seated under a tree and was shot dead.

‘’Two persons are now receiving treatment in the hospital, and remains of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo,” he said. PREMIUM TIMES is yet to verify the claims of these witnesses.

When contacted, the state commissioner of police, Alkasim Sanusi, confirmed the attack.

”Our men and other security operatives were deployed to the affected communities to restore normalcy,” he said.

”Investigation is on, to bring to book those behind the attacks.’’