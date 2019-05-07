Kidnapping: Police impose total ban on motorcycles in Adamawa

Adamawa on map
Adamawa on map

Disturbed by the increasing incidence of kidnapping and other crimes in Adamawa, the police on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of motorcycles for commuter services in the state.

The state government had earlier placed a partial ban on commercial motorcycle operations in parts of the state.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, said the police had noticed the use of motorcycles for criminal operations.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the total ban of the use of motorcycles throughout the state, that is the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, till further notice.

“This has become necessary because of the incessant use of such motorcycles in the commission of heinous crimes such as kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes and other criminal activities in the state.

“By this announcement, the command will go all out on aggressive patrol and arrest of any defaulter of this directive.”

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to be law-abiding, support and cooperate with the police to ensure peace and rid the state of criminals.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.