Kidnapping: Police impose total ban on motorcycles in Adamawa

Disturbed by the increasing incidence of kidnapping and other crimes in Adamawa, the police on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of motorcycles for commuter services in the state.

The state government had earlier placed a partial ban on commercial motorcycle operations in parts of the state.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, said the police had noticed the use of motorcycles for criminal operations.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the total ban of the use of motorcycles throughout the state, that is the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, till further notice.

“This has become necessary because of the incessant use of such motorcycles in the commission of heinous crimes such as kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes and other criminal activities in the state.

“By this announcement, the command will go all out on aggressive patrol and arrest of any defaulter of this directive.”

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to be law-abiding, support and cooperate with the police to ensure peace and rid the state of criminals.