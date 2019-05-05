Gunmen abduct Taraba permanent secretary

Taraba
Taraba <br Photo Credit: Nigerian eye

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted Suzzy Nathan, Permanent Secretary, Taraba Ministry of Water Resources, Jalingo, from her home.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, David Misal, confirmed the incident to journalists in Jalingo.

Mr Misal said the command was deploying every intelligence to establish if it was a kidnapping case since no contact had been made with anyone claiming to be behind the abduction.

“The police were not alerted on time about the incident, but the permanent secretary is missing, so we are using our intelligence to ascertain whether it is a case of kidnapping.”

The gunmen, according to a resident who pleaded anonymity, came to the house at Kasuwan Mbera Area of Jalingo, at about 2:17 a.m., forcefully opened the gate and threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop them from abducting the permanent secretary.

He said the gunmen, who were shooting sporadically for some time, scared away residents of the area before whisking Mrs Nathan away.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.