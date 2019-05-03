Gombe government relaxes curfew

Ibrahim Dankwambo
Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo [Photo credit: The Worldfolio]

Gombe State Government has relaxed curfew from 12 midnight to 6 a.m. daily in some areas of the metropolis.

The Secretary to the State Government, James Pisagih, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gombe.

The state Government had earlier imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. following “a report by security agencies of the activity of some hoodlums who were harassing and intimidating innocent citizens as well as destroying properties’’.

He said security reports indicated that relative peace has been recorded in most parts of the state metropolis that were hitherto under dusk to dawn curfew.

Mr Pisagih added that normalcy had however not been completely achieved in some parts of Gombe-Biu bypass, Bagadaza and Nayinawa areas of the state.

“Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo has directed for the review of the curfew in Gombe from 12 midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

“The curfew at Nayinawa and Bagadaza areas will remain from 6 p.m. to 6.a.m. daily,” he added.

Mr Pisagih urged security agencies to ensure strict compliance and to put more surveillance in flashpoint.

A dusk to dawn curfew was imposed on the state capital following the killing of some worshippers during Easter festivities.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.