Adamawa govt to pay N30,000 minimum wage

Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow
Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State on Wednesday announced that the state government would implement N30, 000 minimum wage which had become law in the country.

Mr Bindow made the declaration at the 2019 Worker’s Day celebration in Yola.

He said implementing the new wage was a demonstration of his commitment to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

He recalled that during electioneering in February, he promised workers in the state that he would implement any new minimum wage approval by the federal government.

The governor maintained that workers welfare remained his priority.

He reminded the people that on assumption of office, he inherited back log of salaries to workers, but stated that “now the government is not owing any civil servant in the state”.

He debunked rumours that he borrowed funds to execute capital projects, explaining that he only borrowed to augment the shortfall in allocation to the state from the Federation Account to pay the inherited salary arrears.

Mr Bindow challenged the rumour mongers to verify from Zenith Bank, where the state operated an account, the real position on the issue.

He decried the behaviour of mischief makers, saying that he judiciously utilised available resources to execute projects.

He urged the incoming administration to continue with the provision of infrastructure, adding that the 370 roads constructed by his administration were visible and impactful.

Earlier, Emmanuel Fashe, newly-elected Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, commended the governor for being workers-friendly and for being up to date in payment of salaries to workers.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.