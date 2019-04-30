Adamawa multiple accidents kill 13, injure 21

Related News

13 persons, including a family of six, were feared killed and 21 others injured in multiple accidents on Monday along the Ngurore-Mayo-Belwa highway in Adamawa State.

According to the information officer of Mayo-Belwa local government, Kabiru Kelly, the first accident on Monday night claimed six lives while three others sustained serious injuries.

Mr Kelly said the accident involving a Sharon bus occurred when the driver avoided a pothole, lost control and rammed into a pole.

‘’Their corpses have been taken to Yola Specialist Hospital while the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Mayo-Belwa cottage hospital,’’ the information officer said.

He said the second accident was a head-on collision between a Hummer bus and a Toyota Starlet car.

He said the accident was caused by the driver of the bus who tried to overtake a heavy duty vehicle and collided with the oncoming car.

‘’The second accident wiped out a family of six, killing the father, mother and their four children who were on their way from Jalingo to Zamfara State.

‘’The bodies and injured person were taken to the Mayo Belwa General Hospital,’’ Mr Kelly said.

The spokespersons of the police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state did not pick several calls to their known telephone lines at the time of this report.