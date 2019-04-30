Adamawa multiple accidents kill 13, injure 21

An Accident scene used to illustrate the story
An Accident scene used to illustrate the story

13 persons, including a family of six, were feared killed and 21 others injured in multiple accidents on Monday along the Ngurore-Mayo-Belwa highway in Adamawa State.

According to the information officer of Mayo-Belwa local government, Kabiru Kelly, the first accident on Monday night claimed six lives while three others sustained serious injuries.

Mr Kelly said the accident involving a Sharon bus occurred when the driver avoided a pothole, lost control and rammed into a pole.

‘’Their corpses have been taken to Yola Specialist Hospital while the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Mayo-Belwa cottage hospital,’’ the information officer said.

He said the second accident was a head-on collision between a Hummer bus and a Toyota Starlet car.

He said the accident was caused by the driver of the bus who tried to overtake a heavy duty vehicle and collided with the oncoming car.

‘’The second accident wiped out a family of six, killing the father, mother and their four children who were on their way from Jalingo to Zamfara State.

‘’The bodies and injured person were taken to the Mayo Belwa General Hospital,’’ Mr Kelly said.

The spokespersons of the police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state did not pick several calls to their known telephone lines at the time of this report.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.