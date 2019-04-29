Bauchi election tribunal commences sittings

The Bauchi State National and State Assembly Elections Tribunal on Monday commenced pre-hearing conference into petitions filed before it by various political parties.
The Chairman of the three-man penal, Hafsat Abdulrahman, said the tribunal had received 27 petitions.
Mrs Abdulrahman explained that seven petitions were for the Senatorial, eight petitions for the house of representatives, while 12 petitions were for the state assembly elections.
She assured the parties that the members of penal would be fair and just during the proceedings.
Mrs Abdulrahman said the panel would be guided by the evidence presented before it to arrive at just decisions.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.