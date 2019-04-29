Bauchi election tribunal commences sittings

Related News

The Bauchi State National and State Assembly Elections Tribunal on Monday commenced pre-hearing conference into petitions filed before it by various political parties.

The Chairman of the three-man penal, Hafsat Abdulrahman, said the tribunal had received 27 petitions.

Mrs Abdulrahman explained that seven petitions were for the Senatorial, eight petitions for the house of representatives, while 12 petitions were for the state assembly elections.

She assured the parties that the members of penal would be fair and just during the proceedings.

Mrs Abdulrahman said the panel would be guided by the evidence presented before it to arrive at just decisions.

(NAN)