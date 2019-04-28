Fire destroys 140 shelters in two Borno IDP camps

IDPs used to illustrate the story.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 140 shelters were destroyed by fire in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

NEMA Northeast Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Mr Ibrahim said the fire incidents were recorded at Flatari and Nguro camps in Monguno on Saturday.

He disclosed that 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

He added that about 371 persons were displaced in the fire outbreaks recorded in the two camps.

Mr Ibrahim said that the agency was conducting an investigation to identify the cause of the fire and appraise the needs of the victims.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had scaled up activities to support the victims.

(NAN)

