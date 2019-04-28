Normalcy returns to Gombe after 15-hour curfew

Gombe State on map
Gombe State on map

Normalcy has returned to Gombe and its environs after the imposition of a 15-hour curfew on the city by the state government in response to the prevailing security situation in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had imposed a curfew on the city on April 27 at about 3 p.m.

It, however, relaxed the order on Sunday after due consultation with the security agencies in the state.

NAN reports that on April 22, a vehicle killed ten members of the Boys Brigade during an Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained various degrees of injury.

On April 27 when the bodies of the victims were being taken for burial, the city became tensed as some youths threatened retaliation, hence throwing the town into confusion.

This compelled the state government to impose the curfew.

Mary Malum, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told NAN that normalcy had returned to the town, and that security personnel had been deployed at strategic locations to monitor and respond swiftly to any threats to peace.

Ms Malum called on the people of the state to be law abiding.

NAN also reports that motor parks, schools, markets and other business outfits have now opened for normal activities.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.