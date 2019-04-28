Four bandits killed, six soldiers injured in Nigeria, Niger joint operations

Related News

The Nigerian Army under Operation Sharan Daji has confirmed the killing of four bandits in Zamfara State.

The army also said the criminals wounded six Nigerien soldiers involved in the operation.

This was disclosed by the Force Commander and GOC 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Hakeem Otiki, at a news conference in Gusau on Saturday.

Mr Otiki said this occurred when personnel of the operation engaged the bandits in a fierce battle in the bushes of Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

He said simultaneous air and land operations carried out by the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force with additional support from the Niger Republic soldiers had significantly decimated the bandits operating in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states up to parts of the neighbouring Niger Republic.

“In the early hours of Thursday 25 April 19, troops of the joint patrol of Nigeria and Niger Republic were ambushed by armed bandits at Kamarawa near Shinkafi, during the fierce battle that ensued, the bandits withdrew in disarray due to superior firepower leaving behind several casualties from their side as others took off with several bullet wounds.

“The troops of OPSD and HARBIN KUNAMA III have recorded some success, a total of four bandits were neutralized while seven suspected informants and logisticians were arrested.

“I must emphasise that some of the arrested bandit collaborators were picked up based on credible intelligence derived from discrete monitoring overtime, prominent amongst these categories of suspects is the Vice Chairman of Anka LGA, Alhaji Yahuza Ibrahim.

“Some of the items recovered during these kinetic operations against the bandits include three AK 47, two G3 Rifles, three Dane guns, two AK 47 magazines, seven motorcycles and food stuff.

“Troops also recovered 28 motorcycles under the period in focus while on the 24 April, 2019, troops acting on credible information intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of food items to bandits at Bayan Ruwa.

“Similarly, on the same day, a suspected logistics supplier, Mr Abdullahi Dan Kulodo, aged 22 was arrested along Makera/Maradun road on his way to Tunau Magaji village, the suspect was in possession of large consignments of assorted toiletries, cooking and household items, drugs and a motorcycle,” he said.

He said all the suspects would be handed over to the police after preliminary investigation by the army.

The GOC who thanked the governments of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states for their support to the operations assured that the troops will continue to remain professional in the discharge of their constitutional role. He urged all law abiding citizens to continue to volunteer timely information to security agencies so that they can contain the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was part of regular meetings with the media to update the general public on the activities of the operation.

(NAN)