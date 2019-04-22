Gombe Killings: IGP orders speedy, comprehensive investigation

The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered for a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the Easter day accident in Gombe state in which 11 people died.

Eleven persons were reportedly killed including the driver of the vehicle, a personnel of the NSCDC, who rammed into a procession celebrating Easter on April 21, along Gombe-Biu road.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, on Monday in Abuja, said 30 other persons seriously injured were currently receiving treatment.

Mr Mba said according to an eye witness, the driver lost control before ramming into the crowd.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state had visited the scene of the accident for an on-the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

The spokesman said while condoling the families and friends of the dead, the I-G advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs and regulations.

(NAN)

