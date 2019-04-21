Toops neutralise two bandits, avert ethnic clash along Benue/Taraba border – Official

Troops under the Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralised two bandits and averted a communal clash between Tiv and Jukun on Friday.

A statement by Onyema Nwanchukwu, the Director Defence Information, on Saturday said one of the bandits was killed at the Nagi-Ucheki- Audu- Enger- Adudu axis in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue during a patrol.

Mr Nwachukwu said the other one was killed at Jootar, a border community between Benue and Taraba.

He explained that the troops averted the clash by responding to a distress call
of an imminent violent clash between Tivs and Jukuns at the border community.

He said that although the troops met with stiff resistance by armed men, they overpowered them, killing one, while the others fled.

He said two AK 47 rifles, four rifle magazines, 74 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, one machete, one mobile phone and a bag of charms, one locally fabricated gun and a dagger were recovered from the two scenes of the encounter.

In a similar encounter, Mr Nwachukwu said, troops on a fighting patrol to Ikyoawe, Tsegumme and Tsezongo communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue destroyed a militia camp after dislodging the criminals.

He said the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, abandoning munitions and other logistics.

“After the encounter, the troops recovered two rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and two mobile handsets,” he said.

The official urged the people to watch out for persons with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention and promptly report them to security agencies close to their location.

