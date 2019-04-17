Protests in Adamawa as police allegedly torture vigilante to death

Related News

A vigilante group in Yola, Adamawa State capital, under the auspices of an hunters association on Tuesday stormed the famous Mubi roundabout and other major roads over the alleged killing of one of their members by the police.

Witnesses said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. They said many residents were injured by the irate group.

The inability of the police to quickly curb the protest led to the closure of many shops, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

“Even with the apparent presence of the military, the group stood firm in their quest for justice.

“The hunters association took to the streets and blocked almost all the major roads in the capital for hours, demanding the release of their dead member (corpse),” said a resident, Habu Mallum.

The victim, Ali Abdullai, according to an official of the hunters association, was killed during interrogation by police personnel attached to the Doubeli Divisional Police Station.

He was allegedly tortured after he was accused of stealing a car. He subsequently went into a coma and had to be rushed to the state specialist hospital, where he later died, sources said.

According to the secretary of the hunters association, Jibrin Modi, the police ‘mistakenly’ arrested the victim because he bore a similar name to the actual suspect they were after whose name was Abdullahi Ali.

He said when members of the group learnt of the incident, they rushed to the hospital to take the corpse but were told they would have to pay N150, 000 before it could be released. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm this claim.

Irked by this development, he said they took to the streets to protest.

The situation later deteriorated when they marched to the state police headquarters, threatening to burn it down.

The police however mobilised and blocked all the major roads. This caused traffic jam across the area. The military were later drafted in to nip the crisis in the bud.

Reacting to the situation, an Adamawa police command official described the situation as ‘unfortunate.’.

The command spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, said “the DPO, in charge of Doubeli has been removed immediately while four of his investigating police officers were arrested and detained.”

He did not elaborate.