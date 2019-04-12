Adamawa businessman kidnapped

Related News

A prominent businessman based in Yola, Adamawa State, Abubakar Bashar, has been kidnapped.

Sources close to the family disclosed to reporters on Friday that the businessman was kidnapped on Thursday evening at about 5.30 p.m. while returning from a farm along Yola-Numan road.

Mr Bashar is a wholesale distributor who deals in various commodities at the Jimeta modern market.

A family source, who requested for anonymity, said the kidnappers have called the family, asking for N20 million as ransom.

The Adamawa State police spokesman, Abubakar Othman, has confirmed the kidnapping.

He said the victim was kidnapped on Thursday evening near the “Welcome to Yola gate”.

He said the police have commenced investigation.

Many northern states and part of the south have experienced a spate of abductions in recent weeks with the security agencies battling to curb the surge.