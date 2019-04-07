Five killed, 45 injured in Maiduguri bomb explosion — SEMA

Borno state on map used to illustrate the story
Borno state on map used to illustrate the story

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Sunday said five persons were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Kachalla Usman, the Head of Emergency Response Operations of SEMA, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr Usman said that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device (IED) vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night.

He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed, while 45 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Mr Usman added that two of the deceased died while on admission in the hospital.

According to him, the injured persons have been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.