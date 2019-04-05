Adamawa to set up Special Court to try rape cases

Related News

The Adamawa State Government is to set up a Special Court to handle the growing cases of rape and sexual assault in the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bala Sanga, made this known Friday in Gombi town while inaugurating Gombi High Court Complex.

The complex was rehabilitated under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, funded by European Union (EU) through British Council.

Mr Sanga said the court, coming up few weeks time, became necessary to address the disturbing raising rape incidents in the state.

The commissioner said there was a Sexual Assault Referral Centre in the state, set up with support from EU and British Council, to attend to victims of rape.

The Attorney-General said the victims would be given necessary support, including gathering evidence to prosecute suspected rapists.

He said report from the centre was disturbing and expressed concern old women, children and even men had become victims of rapists.

“Statistics coming out are mind boggling; old women of 70 to 80 years were being raped!

“Babies of two to three years, and even men are being raped and the figures are staggering and unbelievable!

“It is, therefore, necessary that we take whatever remedial action to contain it,” Sanga said.

The attorney-general, who observed that there must be an underlying social problem, particularly drug abuse that promoted such bestial behavior, said government was also committed to look into that.

According to him, more courts will be established as the need arises, to ensure speedy dispensation of Justice.

The commissioner lauded EU and British Council for their support to the reforms in the judicial sector in the state and assured them of sustained support and cooperation from the state government.

Mr Sanga also lauded the state Chief Judge, Ishaya Banu, for his commitment and support to the ongoing reforms in the judiciary.

The Coordinator of RoLAC in the state, Hapsatu Abdullahi, said the RoLAC programme in the state had four components, comprising implementation of Nigerian Criminal Justice Reform agenda.

Others, she said, were: access to justice for women, children and persons with disabilities and strengthening the fight against corruption.

According to her, the component also include enhancement of citizens’ civic and public engagement in criminal justice sector reforms and the fight against corruption.

Mr Banu also lauded the management of RoLAC programme and urged them to sustain the good work in boosting the capacity of the personnel of the judiciary in the state.

He commended Gov. Muhammadu Bindow-led administration for its support to the judiciary, adding that in spite of its lean purse, the administration had been addressing the demands of the judicial sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that another highpoint of the occasion was the formal introduction of the would-be president of the proposed court, Justice Fatima Tafida, by the Chief Judge.

(NAN)